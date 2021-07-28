Szuchman (Photo: Amy Pearl/WNYC)

THE NEW YORK TIMES has promoted Opinion Audio Head PAULA SZUCHMAN to Dir./Audio. The move puts SZUCHMAN in charge of both the Opinion Audio operation but also the embattled News Audio division, which has been in turmoil for months over controversies concerning the "CALIPHATE" podcast and "THE DAILY." ALISON BRUSZEK will serve as Interim Head/Opinion Audio Division, which will remain separate from News Audio; ERIAL PRODUCTIONS also remains separate and headed by JULIE SNYDER.

SZUCHMAN, a former WALL STREET JOURNAL, DAILY BEAST, and NEWSWEEK editor and WNYC STUDIOS VP/New Show Development, joined the TIMES in 2020. She will report to Assistant Managing Editor SAM DOLNICK.

