Concacaf Coverage

FÚTBOL DE PRIMERA (FDP RADIO) will air Spanish-language coverage of the semifinal and final matches of soccer's 2021 CONCACAF GOLD CUP.

The semifinals between the U.S. and QATAR and between MEXICO and CANADA will air TONIGHT (7/29) from the new Q2 STADIUM in AUSTIN and NRG STADIUM in HOUSTON, respectively, with pregame coverage beginning with the "FDP DAILY SHOW" at 6p (ET), and the final will air SUNDAY from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS at 8:30p with a 7p pregame show.

