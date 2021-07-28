Leslie Hermelin (Photo: Bobby Nicolas III)

NEW YORK-based MARAUDER has hired veteran music industry publicist LESLIE HERMELIN as Dir./Communications. The move comes as part of a new wave of expansion within the company.

HERMELIN brings 18 years of experience and an extensive background working with record labels, artists, music business and lifestyle brands to the organization. Prior to her work as an independent publicist, HERMELIN served as head of publicity for ASTRALWERKS RECORDS under CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and MUTE RECORDS NORTH AMERICA. She has worked with artists including HALSEY, NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS, THE KNIFE, MOBY, MADEON, PORTER ROBINSON and MOTLEY CRUE, and with organizations including the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA), JAGERMEISTER, BROMPTON BICYCLES and more.

Said MARAUDER Managing Partner/co-founder REV. MOOSE, “I’ve known LESLIE for years, but have only recently had the good fortune of working directly with her. Her professionalism and dynamic personality will be invaluable to the needs of MARAUDER’s growing roster. She brings deep relationships and knowledge that will raise the bar for the work we do and our ability to do it. We are delighted to bring her on board."

Added HERMELIN, “For the past year I’ve had the pleasure of working with the MARAUDER team on advocacy efforts through NIVA. I’ve seen firsthand what this team can accomplish and could not be more thrilled to join the organization as a full-time employee as we grow with an eye towards the future."

HERMELIN's hire caps off a strong year of growth for MARAUDER, which recently promoted CECILIE NIELSEN to Director Of Special Projects and added Events Specialist WILL SACKS and Marketing Specialist CARSON VICKREY to the team.

During a volatile and difficult 2020, MARAUDER enabled the fast formation of the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) through its existing INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK network. MARAUDER has stood side-by-side with venues and promoters all over the country as NIVA ran the successful SAVE OUR STAGES campaign, which resulted in passage of the SAVE OUR STAGES ACT — the single biggest federal support program for the arts in U.S. history. REV. MOOSE has been pulling double duty as the Executive Director of NIVA, while the entire MARAUDER team has donated their time to making this brand-new organization work in the face of extreme difficulties.

