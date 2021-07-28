Sold

XANA OREGON, LLC is selling Classic Country KNHK-F (104.5 HANK FM)/NEWPORT, WA and boosters in SPOKANE, CHEWELAH, WA, COLVIILLE, WA, and SANDPOINT, ID to GROWING CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION)\ for $250,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC (WNJE-A/TRENTON, 25% power nondirectionally due to storm damage to transmitter and antenna) and MOBILE RADIO PARTNERS, INC. (WVNZ-A/RICHMOND, VA, temporary operation from WTOX-A site after being evicted from licensed site and awaiting grant of construction permit for new permanent site).

DIGITAL RADIO BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for W252DY/SUSSEX, NJ due to lease issues.

PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Religion WAOC-A (WAY RADIO)/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL and W243AW/MIDDLEBURG, FL to GOOD TIDINGS TRUST, INC. (WAY RADIO) for $199,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

And KING CITY COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Country KRKC-A, Hot AC KRKC-F (KC 102), K228FT, K285FW, and K295BZ/KING CITY, CA to DIMES MEDIA CORPORATION for $150,000.

