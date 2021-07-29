Chris Tingle

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps former SPOTX Regional Director CHRIS TINGLE as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its TEXARKANA, AR local media cluster.He will report to SVP TODD LAWLEY.

“CHRIS has a strong track record of success in both digital and broadcast, and he has a clear understanding of how to execute our multi-platform 'Local First' strategy. He brings a wealth of local and regional relationships and a reputation as a strong, strategic leader with him,” commented LAWLEY.

“I'm truly honored to lead TOWNSQUARE's iconic local media brands in the TEXARKANA market and to work with this dedicated and high performing team. TOWNSQUARE has a longstanding tradition of excellence in this community, and I’m committed to carrying on that tradition for many years to come,” said TINGLE.

