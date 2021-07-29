Titans Flagship

TENNESSEE TITANS football will continue to air on CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE under a multi-year extension of their broadcast deal. MIKE KEITH and DAVE “COACH MAC” MCGINNIS will return to call the games, and the deal also oncludes pregame and postgame shows and weekly shows throughout the season.

TITANS SVP/Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer GIL BEVERLY said, “The TENNESSEE TITANS and 104.5 THE ZONE have had a long-standing partnership and we are excited to continue with a brand that shares our vision for the TITANS. THE ZONE has established itself as (the) preeminent MIDDLE TENNESSEE sports leader and the TITANS RADIO NETWORK will continue to create an incredible offering for passionate fans across the state.”

CUMULS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN said, “As the predominant sports voice in MIDDLE TENNESSEE, we’re proud to extend our partnership with the TENNESSEE TITANS. We are committed to bringing 104.5 THE ZONE listeners and TITANS fans the compelling sports content they seek.”

OM/PD PAUL MASON added, “The TENNESSEE TITANS and 104.5 THE ZONE are among the best marriages in the NFL, and we are excited to continue as the flagship station for TITANS RADIO. I am thrilled that our listeners will hear MIKE KEITH, Coach DAVE MCGINNIS, RHETT BRYAN, and AMIE WELLS on THE ZONE and on TITANS RADIO for years to come.”

