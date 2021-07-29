Schultz, Husmann

QUU INC. has added two radio industry veterans to its management team, naming former CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corporate Marketing and iHEARTRADIO Managing Editor SUZY SCHULTZ as Head of Marketing, with her CREATIVE PRISM marketing firm overseeing marketing and branding services for QUU clients, and ACCURADIO COO BEN HUSMANN as Product Manager, both reporting to CEO STEVE NEWBERRY.

“My role is to help create a world-class experience for our customers -- making it quick, easy, and painless for stations to enhance their programming and advertising metadata and visuals for the car dashboard and beyond,” said HUSMANN. “I’m excited to collaborate with the elite team at QUU to build a new and improved user experience on top of QUU’s extensive capabilities.”

“Developing a consistent, clarified, and fresh approach to QUU’s brand and messaging is a dream come true,” said SCHULTZ. “We’re focused on empowering QUU’s customers and offering the industry access to ratings and revenue growth opportunities that build on radio’s core product.”

“SUZY and BEN are respected executives and creative problem solvers known for leading innovation in audio,” said NEWBERRY. “With deep industry knowledge, they’re uniquely qualified to fortify the significant expansion of QUU’s software and services rolling out later this year.”

