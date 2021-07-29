Donates $2 Million

LOLLAPALOOZA organizers announced the establishment of the LOLLAPALOOZA ARTS EDUCATION FUND, with a $2.2 million investment to support arts education in CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS (CPS). INGENUITY’s CREATIVE SCHOOLS FUND will administer and distribute the funds between 2021 and 2026 directly to schools of predominantly Black, Latinx and low-income students.

“We have been a part of the CHICAGO community since 2005 and this investment allows us to expand our impact in a significant way,” said C3 PRESENTS Partner and LOLLAPALOOZA promoter CHARLIE WALKER. “We know that the next generation of artists and musicians is growing up right here in CHICAGO schools, yet too many children have little or no access to arts education. The LOLLAPALOOZA ARTS EDUCATION FUND aims to ensure that all CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL students have the opportunity to develop their creative talent."

“Addressing the equity gap in arts education is precisely why we created the CREATIVE SCHOOLS FUND. This contribution will provide 220 of CHICAGO’s PUBLIC SCHOOLS with expanded arts and music programs,” said INGENUITY Exec. Dir. PAUL SZNEWAJS. “The students we serve know LOLLAPALOOZA as an opportunity for musicians to perform on the world’s biggest stage; now, they will know Lollapalooza to be a supporter of music on CHICAGO’s youngest stages. We thank C3 for their significant donation and for approaching us with a bold plan to help address this need.”

"For far too long, our children in low-income communities and communities of color have suffered from a chronic lack of creative spaces in their schools," said CHICAGO Mayor LORI E. LIGHTFOOT. "This investment and partnership with the LOLLAPALOOZA ARTS EDUCATION FUND will significantly help to address this issue and enrich the lives of more than 100,000 students by giving them the resources they need to thrive academically and artistically."

“Art and music education helps students unlock their creative potential and our goal is to ensure every CPS student has access to rich arts programming,” said CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS Interim CEO DR. JOSÉ M. TORRES. “I’d like to thank the LOLLAPALOOZA ARTS EDUCATION FUND for their continued partnership. This generous donation will benefit thousands of CPS students beginning this school year when we will welcome them back to the classroom five days a week on MONDAY, AUGUST 30th.”

