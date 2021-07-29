Season 10 Airing 8/1

AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION's "Front And Center" concert series has revealed the lineup for their 10th season, which will include an archival performance by GLEN CAMPBELL and new, exclusive performances by DUSTIN LYNCH, BRANTLEY GILBERT, OLD DOMINION, LADY A, MADDIE & TAE, JOHN HIATT with JERRY DOUGLAS and special guest TOMMY EMMANUEL, and SANGEETA KURR with special guests JON ANDERSON of YES and ukulele player JAKE SHIMABUKARO. Most of the series was filmed at ANALOG at the HUTTON HOTEL in NASHVILLE.

The first episode will premiere nationwide on SUNDAY, AUGUST 1st and continue weekly on SUNDAYS, wrapping up on SEPTEMBER 19th. The episodes will be available to watch on AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION as well as the "Front And Center" YouTube page. Prior seasons can be found on FrontAndCenter.com.

