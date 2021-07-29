Now "Countryfied"

WACCAMAW BROADCASTING, LLC WGTN/GEORGETOWN, SC flipped from an Oldies/Adult Standards format to Classic Country as "COUNTRYFIED 107.5" on SUNDAY (7/25). The station broadcasts on 1400 AM and a translator at 107.5 FM. Listen live here.

According to a WIKIPEDIA page for the station, it has been through a variety of formats since 2018, including Talk, Adult Top 40, Comedy and a previous Country run as "COAST COUNTRY 107.5."





