Jessie Maldonado & Jack Antonoff

WEDNESDAY night (7/28) ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS in GREENWICH VILLAGE was the place to be, as RCA RECORDS hosted a listening party for the new BLEACHERS album “Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night,” which arrives on FRIDAY (7/30). The festivities took place on the roof of the storied studio, the same place where earlier this year the video for the band’s first release from the album, “Chinatown,” was filmed, featuring BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN.

The album, the band’s third and first one in four years, leans heavily on bandleader JACK ANTONOFF’s NEW JERSEY roots, and boasts the first single “Stop Making This Hurt,” which is still climbing both the MEDIABASE ALTERNATIVE (Top 10) and AAA (Top 13) charts, and is now poised for a run at HOT AC. ANTONOFF is a renowned producer and songwriter, and is known for his work with TAYLOR SWIFT, LORDE, LANA DEL REY, ST. VINCENT, THE CHICKS and many others. He’s already amassed five GRAMMY AWARDS along the way. ELECTRIC LADY has become ANTONOFF's home base.

Team RCA was well represented, led by Head of Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD, SVP/Promotion & Operations JESSIE MALDONADO, SVP/ Rhythm Promotion KEVIN VALENTINI, SVP/Promotion DENNIS BLAIR, VP/Hot AC Promotion PAM KAYE and Promotion Coordinator GIANCARLO CORDASCO. Also on hand and celebrating all things GARDEN STATE were GOLD’N RETRIEVER ENTERTAINMENT President JOE RICCITELLI and associate SARAH LARKIN.

From the world of radio, those up on the roof included AUDACY SVP/Alternative Programming MIKE KAPLAN along with air talent BRYCE from WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK, iHEARTMEDIA WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK’s JONATHAN CLARKE, SIRIUSXM Talent Relations Director LIAM DAVENPORT, SIRIUSXM (and syndicated host) RICH RUSSO and NEW YORK CITY icon, iHEARTMEDIA & MEDIABASE EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy ALISSA POLLACK.

