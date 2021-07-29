Atlanta

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA recently partnered with the URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA and DUNKIN' for "BACKPACKS BACK-TO-SCHOOL." The event was held at the ATLANTA POLICE FOUNDATION AT-PROMISE YOUTH CENTER.

The partnership identified 325 students who are part of the URBAN YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM (UYEP) AT-PROMISE CENTER program for school supplies. The students’ families were supplied with backpacks filled with items tailored to the child’s age group.

Dir./Branding & Programming TERRI AVERY said, “Children feel good when they have the supplies they need to be successful in school. KISS 104.1 is proud to partner with our community organizations and DUNKIN’ to provide much needed school supplies to needy children in our area.”

URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER ATLANTA Pres./CEO NANCY FLAKE JOHNSON added, “For communities of color, education has historically represented the cornerstone of our collective advancement. Generation to generation, we push for our children to have access to the best that education can offer.

"Now as we prepare for back-to-school in the era of the pandemic, it is especially important for our communities to rally to ensure that every child has the tools necessary for learning. The Urban League applauds KISS 104.1 and DUNKIN’ for stepping up in partnership -- contributing backpacks and supplies and setting a model for other donors to follow. Thank you.”

DUNKIN' Field Marketing Mgr. KATIE GASTON said, "On behalf of DUNKIN' and our ATLANTA-area franchisees, it's an honor to contribute to our youth's education and help lift their spirits as they prepare for the school year. It's important for DUNKIN' to give back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to have a great network of franchisees who jumped at the opportunity to support kids in the ATLANTA area during these challenging times."

The URBAN YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM (UYEP) added, “After the challenges endured in 2020, It means a great deal to support Atlanta’s families as they prepare for face-to-face instruction. THE AT-PROMISE team recognizes the importance of collaboration, and we celebrate everyone involved and their efforts to make these resources available."

