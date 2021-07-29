Manhunt

The first season of ABC NEWS' podcast "HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?" tracked the hunt for missing murderer LESTER EUBANKS, and the six-episode second season, arriving on AUGUST 11th, will be about the search for another fugitive, scammer JOHN RUFFO.

"THE VIEW" co-host SUNNY HOSTIN will host the show, with ABC NEWS Senior Investigative Reporter MATTHEW MOSK reporting; RUFFO disappeared 23 years ago after being sentenced to 17 years in prison for fraud, turning in his ankle monitor and leaving his car parked at NEW YORK's JFK AIRPORT. The podcast solicits tips from listeners while recounting RUFFO's story, possible sightings, and speculation about his case. ABC NEWS LONGFORM is also producing a four-part TV series on the RUFFO case for HULU.

