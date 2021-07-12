Summer Special Airs 9/2 (Photo: ABC/CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced TODAY (7/29) that ABC will air "CMA Summer Jam," the previously announced (NET NEWS 7/12) three-hour special, on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd from 7-10p (CT). This marks the first concert broadcast event for CMA in over two years. Featured performances filmed at NASHVILLE's ASCEND AMPITHEATER earlier this week will include JIMMIE ALLEN, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MICKEY GUYTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE, BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, COLE SWINDELL, THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LAINEY WILSON, and DWIGHT YOAKAM.

The primetime special will also include a performance from BENTLEY at his WHISKEY ROW nightclub on NASHVILLE's Lower BROADWAY with BRELAND and HARDY, as well as ERIC CHURCH performing from NASHVILLE's JOHN SEIGENTHALER PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE and DARIUS RUCKER at NASHVILLE's new FIFTH & BROADWAY outdoor stage.

"I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country music,” said CMA Chief Exec. Officer SARAH TRAHERN following the two nights of ASCEND AMPHITEATER shows. “Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when ‘CMA Summer Jam’ airs on SEPTEMBER 2nd on ABC."

