Register At CountryRadioSeminar.com

The next installment of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR webinar series, CRS360, will focus once again on "Post-Covid Re-entry." Set for WEDNESDAY AUGUST 4th at 1p (CT), the webinar will continue the subject of last month's event and examine new best practices for how employees readjust and what potential challenges everyone may face in returning to offices. The webinar, "How To Shake Off Workplace Cobwebs and Leave Anxiety in the Dust," will feature a clinical psychologist from the CLEVELAND CLINIC, Dr. SUSAN ALBERS, and CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS as moderator.

To register to attend the AUGUST edition of the CRS360 webinar series, sign up here. Limited slots are available and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

CRS will return in-person in 2022 and is set for FEBRUARY 22nd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration for next year's event will open later this year.

For more information on CRS, visit CountryRadioSeminar.com.

« see more Net News