Providing Hurricane Relief For Vulnerable Musicians

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP is partnering with THE NEW ORLEANS MUSICIANS’ ASSISTANCE FOUNDATION (NOMAF), which operates the NEW ORLEANS MUSICIANS’ Clinic, MAKIN' GROCERIES program, to distribute hurricane preparedness kits to more than 100 elder and medically vulnerable NEW ORLEANS performers. MAKIN' GROCERIES, ELEKTRA GIVES BACK, and partnering organizations are asking community members to sponsor kits or supply items, including: first aid essentials, garbage bags, flashlights, sunscreen, batteries, and more, so that NEW ORLEANS entertainers can be served by the program and can safely weather the 2021 storm season.

MAKIN' GROCERIES, launched in JUNE 2020, provides weekly, home-delivered care packages of nutritious food items, prepared meals, health education, and lagniappe to a group of 100+ culture bearers and their families. Led and produced by a network of local musicians, community health workers, volunteers, and businesses, the program is designed in collaboration with those served to show gratitude and admiration for their profound influence on NEW ORLEANS culture.

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP VP/Marketing, SUZI AKYUZ said, “NEW ORLEANS is such an important city – arguably the most important – in music history and culture. Through ELEKTRA GIVES BACK, the ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP is proud to join THE NEW ORLEANS MUSICIANS’ ASSISTANCE FOUNDATION in the vital work they do in protecting the city’s elder and medically vulnerable culture bearers. With hurricane season already upon us, NOMAF’s MAKIN' GROCERIES and hurricane preparedness initiatives are in desperate need of support. We’re glad to offer any and all help that we can.”

Managing Director/NOMAF, ERICA DUDAS said, "What began as a pandemic response program to ensure the health and safety of culture bearers has evolved into a multi-year program with a ton of meaningful partners."

Local musician and MAKIN' GROCERIES Program Manager, ARSÈNE DELAY added, “We have a unique opportunity to make a difference when it comes to addressing health inequities and food insecurity at the ground level. All while strengthening our communal bonds, celebrating a love of music, and showing gratitude to our cultural bearers. This is what collective care looks like in action and we need people to give back.”

Click here to make a donation.





