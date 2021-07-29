Spears (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS doctors are in favor of removing her father, JAMIE SPEARS, from her 13-year conservatorship.That's according to new documents obtained by VARIETY. The claim would be a major development should SPEARS’ medical team believe that her father is causing harm to her case. The court would likely take that very seriously.

The new filing comes the same week that SPEARS’ new attorney, MATHEW ROSENGART, officially petitioned to suspend and remove SPEARS’ father from the conservatorship (NET NEWS 7/27). The documents conclude that JAMIE SPEARS should not continue to act as Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of SPEARS. The filing further notes that SPEARS’ medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Mr. SPEARS to remain Conservator."

The legal filing is another step towards a potential major victory for Spears, who is adamantly against her father being involved with her conservatorship. Spears has previously told a judge that she wants to “press charges” against her father for “conservatorship abuse.”

Her newly appointed attorney has argued that JAMIE SPEARS has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his $16,000-per-month compensation from his daughter’s estate. And in a footnote, ROSENGART cited a report in FORBES magazine indicating that BRITNEY SPEARS’ net worth is “shockingly low,” given a string of four albums and concert tours since the conservatorship began in 2008."

JAMIE SPEARS’ lawyers have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

