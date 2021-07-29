Q2 Results

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC second quarter 2021 revenues rose 6.2% year-to-year to $861 million (4.5% on a constant currency basis), with net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders up 207.1% to $86 million (24 cents/diluted share), attributed to strong revenue performance, cost cutting in the pandemic, and lower depreciation and amortization expense, plus an impairment charge taken in second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11.8% to $370 million. The Audience Measurement division saw revenues up 4.3% to $629 million, while Outcomes & Content revenues increased 11.5% to $232 million.

CEO DAVID KENNY said that the results "demonstrate our continued strategic and operational transformation, as the global media ecosystem evolves. We have increased confidence in our full-year outlook, which is reflected in our updated 2021 guidance. We continue to see healthy renewals from existing clients, growing interest from new clients, and steady progress in our global product development. This includes launching The Gauge as an analytic tool across streaming and linear media, expanding our outcomes portfolio into additional advertisers, and expanding Gracenote into several additional countries. We are executing well against our strategy and roadmap to create long-term value and are pleased with steady progress again this quarter."

The company also revised full year 2021 guidance, increasing total revenue growth projections from 2-3% to 2.5-3% on a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA from $1.47-1.49 billion to $1.475-1.49 billion, and Adjusted earnings per share from $1.47-$1.58 to $1.54-$1.61.

« see more Net News