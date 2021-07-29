Lowery (Photo: Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media)

Industry and talent agency veteran WILLIAM LOWERY will be departing from his Senior Associate role at ENDEAVOR CONTENT to launch media advisory practice, BRIGADE MEDIA CAPITAL (BMC), which will focus on various entertainment ventures.

Based in NASHVILLE, LOWERY has a plethora of experience with production, music and sports from his time at ENDEAVOR, where he worked closely with the WME Country roster, the ENDEAVOR-owned PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS and oversaw the faith-based division, which financed the NETFLIX film “Blue Miracle.”

BMC will have locations in AUSTIN, NASHVILLE and ATLANTA with the announcements of new hires to come. Services provided will include capital management strategy, content financing and sales, and creative marketing services for brand optimization.

“I am extremely grateful to the leadership team at ENDEAVOR, having the pleasure of working with some incredible thought leaders,” said LOWERY. “I am proud of what we have accomplished, especially during this difficult last year. BMC intends to operate as a disruptive, optimization practice moving alongside an ever-changing media landscape, and now is the perfect time to launch the company with some amazing partners.”

For more information, visit BrigadeMediaCapital.com or contact LOWERY here.

