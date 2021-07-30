Joining on3

New college sports website ON3 has added MATT JONES' KENTUCKY SPORTS RADIO's site to its network of fan sites. ON3 is launching on AUGUST 15th with a roster that includes former longtime ESPN college football analyst IVAN MAISEL.

ON3 CEO SHANNON TERRY called KSR "a significant addition to ON3, and we are honored they are the first fan site to join the network. Not only is KSR the market leader, but it is also easily one of the largest fan sites in the industry, if not the largest.”

JONES, founder and host of the regionally-syndicated KSR radio show and website, called deciding to join ON3 "both difficult and easy. The difficult part was giving up the complete independence that we have had since the creation of KSR 16 years ago. But it was easy because once I saw what ON3 had in store and its plans for revolutionizing the coverage of college sports, I knew it was the best fit for KSR and all KENTUCKY fans.”

