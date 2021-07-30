Clary (Photo: CNN)

VICE VP/Digital Entertainment and former CNN Dir./Social Publishing STEPHANIE CLARY is joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK as Deputy Editor, a new position at the station, effective AUGUST 30th.

Editor-in-Chief AUDREY COOPER, in a note posted at the NYPR website, praised CLARY's "track record as a leader in a wide range of newsrooms." COOPER quoted CLARY as saying, “I’m thrilled to join a newsroom that’s so essential to our city and region at a time when local news is diminishing in even the largest metropolis. This role is an incredible opportunity to work on both audio and digital at an institution with such a deep and respected legacy, and such committed journalists. I’m excited to be a part of helping to serve more communities with impactful, mission-driven journalism and storytelling.”

