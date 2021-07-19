ACM Party For A Cause 8/24

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed that CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s KEITH URBAN has been added to this year's ACM “Party For A Cause” lineup on TUESDAY, AUGUST 24th at NASHVILLE's ASCEND AMPHITHEATER. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ACADEMY’s philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES.

SIRIUSXM’s STORME WARREN will host the event, while LEE BRICE, BRETT ELDREDGE, SAM HUNT and many others are already on the evening's performance roster. See the previously announced lineup here (NET NEWS 7/19).

Tickets for the event are available here. “Party For A Cause” will be held the evening before the “14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS” event at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM (NET NEWS 7/15).

For updates and more information, visit ACMcountry.com.

