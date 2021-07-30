Lockner

TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS’ DIANE LOCKNER has been promoted from Dir. Regional Promotion to the role of Sr. Dir. Regional Promotion. LOCKNER will continue her duties in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

LOCKNER spent more than 10 years with CAPITOL NASHVILLE prior to joining TRIPLE TIGERS at its launch in 2016, as well as previous jobs with JIVE, VIRGIN and GUARDIAN RECORDS.

"DIANE’s leadership has been an integral part of TRIPLE TIGERS success since its start in 2016, said SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING. “Her ability to establish and maintain relationships with radio, artists, and management is unmatched. We are so thankful to have her.”

“I am so grateful that I get to work with great people and great artists," said LOCKNER. “TRIPLE TIGERS is truly like a family, and I can’t wait to continue to grow with this team.”

