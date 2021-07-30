Congratulations to MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES on racking up 10 million views on its J. COLE freestyle video. J. COLE did the freestyle on POWER 106's night show, The LIFT-OFF WITH THE L.A. LEAKERS.

POWER 106 Asst. MD and L.A. LEAKERS co-host JUSTIN CREDIBLE commented, "Getting here with J was 12 years in the making."

L.A. LEAKERS co-host DJ SOURMILK chimed in with, "Sitting next to one of the greatest freestylers of this generation was one of the most dope memories of a lifetime."

The POWER 106 FREESTLYE series is now up to 115 episodes featuring Hip Hop artists like MEGAN THEE STALLION, the late POP SMOKE and JUICE WRLD, THE GAME, ANDERSON .PAAK, G-EAZY, RODDY RICCH, and most recently MIGOS and POLO G.

KPWR (POWER 106) Dir./Programming & Brand Content EMMANUEL "E-MAN" COQUIA added, "This exclusive and unique collaboration between the artist community and POWER 106 is a series of organic, authentic and spontaneous freestyling in different settings that have aggregated 10s of millions of views."

You can check out the J. COLE freestyle and more at POWER106.com.

Justin Credible/DJ Sourmilk

