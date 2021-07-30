"CMT Hot Prospects" Coming To Atlanta

CMT And the ATLANTA BRAVES are partnering for “CMT Hot Prospects," a free, summer pre-game concert series at THE BATTERY ATLANTA featuring Country music’s rising stars, including COOPER ALAN (7/31) and WILLIE JONES (8/7), with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to the concerts, CMT’s signature show, “CMT Hot 20 Countdown," will air recaps and interviews on SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS at 8a (CT), with promotion across the ATLANTA BRAVES social channels.

"CMT Hot 20 Countdown" Executive Producer QUINN BROWN said, “This partnership is a Country music fan’s dream come true – ATLANTA BRAVES baseball and live music! Each pre-game concert will feature some of CMT’s most promising new artists, our ‘hot prospects,’ who are well on their way to the big leagues of Country music, delivering high energy entertainment directly to BRAVES fans attending the game in ATLANTA and nationwide on our weekend series, 'CMT Hot 20 Countdown.'”

