Three More Licensees Agree To Consent Decrees With FCC Settling Public File Violations
By Perry Michael Simon
July 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM (PT)
MINORITY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (Noncommercial R&B KJMC (K-JAM)/DES MOINES), MCGRATH PUBLISHING COMPANY (Variety KVSV-A and Adult Standards KVSV-F/BELOIT, KS), and WJAG, INC. (News-Talk WJAG-A and Country KQKX (106 KIX COUNTRY)/NORFOLK, NE and AC KEXL (LITE ROCK 97.5)/PIERCE, NE) are the latest radio licensees to agree to Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve political file violations.
The agreements, as in several similar cases in recent months, settle the issues with the stations agreeing to create and implement compliance plans, with no fines being assessed.