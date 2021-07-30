Bartro

Voiceover specialist STACIE BARTRO is joining SALEM MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WRTH-WLTE (103.3/93.9 EARTH FM)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG as co-host of "MORNINGS WITH BILL LOVE" and will also anchor morning news on News-Talk WGTK (94.5 THE ANSWER)'s "THE MORNING ANSWER WITH JOEY HUDSON." Her first day at SALEM will be MONDAY (8/2).

BARTRO is an UPSTATE market veteran, having worked as a reporter at AUDACY News-Talk WYRD-F (WORD 106.3) and for several years at AUDACY AC WSPA-F (MAGIC 98.9)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG as APD and on-air.

