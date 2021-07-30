Shelton (Photo: Courtesy of Amazon and WMN)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, released JULY 31st, 2001. To mark his milestone of two decades in Country music, SHELTON and AMAZON MUSIC have teamed up to release an acoustic version of his first-ever radio single and #1 hit, "Austin," as an AMAZON Original.

“Man – 20 years may have passed, but sometimes I still feel like the kid from OKLAHOMA I was back then," SHELTON told PEOPLE. "The kid who came to NASHVILLE just wanting to sing Country music. I couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the anniversary of my debut album. ‘Austin’ is the first song we ever released from the album, and it is still a cornerstone of my live shows."

Check out SHELTON's AMAZON MUSIC store here.

