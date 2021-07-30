Do It In Denver!

You may recall recently, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT/DENVER rebranded as THE NEW HITS 95.7 following a bit of stunting. Today, PD JOHN E. KAGE reached out to announce the station is now seeking someone for afternoons.

It’s a big opportunity, too. KAGE said, "We're looking for a dynamic personality who is on top of social media, great with phones, and can reflect the city and its lifestyle every day. Tons of events and appearances. APD stripes for the right person."

How do you feel about a ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH? Get your packages - including an aircheck and social media links to jkage@iheartmedia.com.

« see more Net News