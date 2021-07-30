Tracy Jphnson

According to Consultant TRACY JOHNSON, "The magic number is three. Two is not enough. Four is too many. Three is just right.

The Rule of 3 is all around us. Be alert and you will recognize it in places you would never imagine. Yet few broadcasters use the technique effectively."

In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS TRACY tells us how to master the concept of "The Rule of Three."

