Start your engines

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and his brother, spirits entrepreneur MARK BORCHETTA, have launched the limited edition BORCHETTA BOURBON ahead of this weekend’s BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX event in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 4/7). The brothers are partners in the BIG MACHINE DISTILLERY business, with a central distillery located in LYNNEILLE, TN and a bar/restaurant in NASHVILLE’s BERRY HILL neighborhood.

The cask-strength, single barrel bourbon comes in a bottle topped with a bronze replica of the Marmon Wasp, winner of the first 500-mile race held at the INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY in 1911. The bottle also includes a photo of one of the first known open wheel races held at NASHVILLE’s TENNESSEE STATE FAIRGROUNDS that same year.

According to THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, “the limited allocation of BORCHETTA BOURBON will be available to BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX suite holders and sold in select stores throughout Middle TENNESSEE ahead of the AUGUST 6-8th BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX. It will also be sold in INDIANA for the AUGUST 14th BIG MACHINE VODKA SPIKED COOLERS GRAND PRIX at INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.”





