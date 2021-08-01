Danny Cooper Launching 88 Vines Ent.

Veteran record exec DANNY COOPER, most recently SVP/Promotion at ARISTA RECORDS, is decanting his new venture 88 VINES ENTERTAINMENT.

88 VINES’ mission: "Creating exclusive music, wine, & culinary events in magical settings … we bring extraordinary people together."

DANNY’s first event is at EPOCH WINERY in PASO ROBLES on AUGUST 19th featuring J.P. SAXE.

JP SAXE, whose song "If The World Was Ending (f/ JULIA MICHAELS)" was nominated for Song Of The Year at last year's GRAMMY AWARDS, has just released his first full length album, "Dangerous Levels Of Introspection," on ARISTA RECORDS.

Ahead of his headlining U.S. and world tours, JP will play this exclusive, intimate concert in PASO ROBLES, CA for EPOCH ESTATE WINES ENTOURAGE club members. The evening will also feature a farm to table chef prepared dinner, as well as selections from EPOCH's highly rated wines and a meet & greet with JP.

Take a trip to EPOCH ESTATE WINES, 7505 York Mountain Rd., TEMPLETON, CA 93465. Purchase your tickets for this great event, here!

For more info, reach DANNY, here.

