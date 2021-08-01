DaBaby (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Following a week of controversy after DaBABY's homophobic remarks at MIAMI's ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL, LOLLAPALOOZA announced the rapper's scheduled appearance last night at the CHICAGO fest has been canceled.

“LOLLAPALOOZA was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival tweeted SUNDAY. “With that in mind, DaBABY will no longer be performing at GRANT PARK tonight.”

YOUNG THUG took DaBABY's headlining slot, with G HERBO also added to the lineup.

MANCHESTER U.K.’s PARKLIFE FEST also cancelled DaBABY for telling the MIAMI audience, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments drew criticism from ELTON JOHN, MADONNA, QUESTLOVE and DUA LIPA, who the pair's “Levitating” remix from streaming services.

DaBABY's subsequent video release, “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give," didn't help matters.

