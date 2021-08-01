The Youngs (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS seconds congratulations to BMLG RECORDS artist BRETT YOUNG and his wife, TAYLOR, who welcomed their second daughter, ROWAN MARIE YOUNG, on JULY 21st.

YOUNG revealed the birth on INSTAGRAM over the weekend, writing, “I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong … I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much, and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends … Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it.”

ROWAN joins sister PRESLEY ELIZABETH, who will be two in OCTOBER.









