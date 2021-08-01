Golnar Khosrowshahi

RESERVOIR MEDIA has become a public company, listing on the NASDAQ in the U.S. under the ticker RSVR.

The acquisitive music rights company confirmed the closing of its previously announced business combination with ROTH CH ACQUISITION II Co. (ROCC), a publicly traded SPAC

The combined company’s name is RESERVOIR MEDIA, INC, and it continues to be led by founder/CEO GOLNAR KHOSROWSHAHI, who commented, “Over the last 14 years, the RESERVOIR team has excelled at enhancing the value of our copyrights and recordings, while building a diverse and high-quality catalog and growing our roster. This entry into the public markets is a testament to the growth and bright future that lies ahead within the industry.”

Since launching in NEW YORK in 2007, RESERVOIR has expanded internally and through acquisition. In addition to opening offices in L.A., NASHVILLE, LONDON, TORONTO and ABU DHABI. The firm has acquired iconic indie labels such as CHRYSALIS and TOMMY BOY RECORDS. RESERVOIR represents more than 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900.

« see more Net News