Note Offering

SIRIUSXM is dipping back into the refinancing game with an offering of $750 million of Senior Notes due 2026 and $1.25 billion of Senior Notes due 2031 by its SIRIUSXM RADIO INC. subsidiary.

Proceeds from the offering will redeem $1 billion of outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and $1 billion of outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024.

