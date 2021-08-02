-
SiriusXM Note Offering Seeks To Refinance $2 Billion In Debt
by Perry Michael Simon
August 2, 2021 at 4:55 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM is dipping back into the refinancing game with an offering of $750 million of Senior Notes due 2026 and $1.25 billion of Senior Notes due 2031 by its SIRIUSXM RADIO INC. subsidiary.
Proceeds from the offering will redeem $1 billion of outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and $1 billion of outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024.