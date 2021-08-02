-
SiriusXM Note Offering To Refinance $2 Billion In Debt Priced At $2.5 Billion
by Perry Michael Simon
SIRIUSXM dipped back into the refinancing game with an offering of $750 million of Senior Notes due 2026 and $1.25 billion of Senior Notes due 2031 by its SIRIUSXM RADIO INC. subsidiary TODAY (8/2), and ended up pricing the offering at an aggregate $2.5 billion, with the 2026 notes priced at $1 billion and the 2031 notes at $1.5 billion.
Proceeds from the offering will redeem $1 billion of outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and $1 billion of outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024.