Mabry, Vance, Crowder

STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS' SATURDAY morning "MID-SOUTH GARDENING" is entering syndication. STARNES MEDIA is offering the three-hour show for 7-10a (ET) SATURDAYS.

The show, on the air in MEMPHIS for over 20 years, is presently hosted by gardeners JIM CROWDER, VADOR VANCE, and KENNETH MABRY.

Find out more by emailing todd@starnesmediagroup.com.

