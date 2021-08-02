McCracken

After announcing plans to retire at the end of JULY following a 45-year radio career, (NET NEWS 3/17), CUMULUS MEDIA Country WJCL (KIX 96)/SAVANNAH PD/afternoon host GERRY McCRACKEN will instead stay on in a part-time capacity as "PD Emeritus." He will work alongside new PD DON BRAKE, who was hired in JUNE as OM for the company's SAVANNAH cluster and PD of KIX 96 (NET NEWS 6/23).

McCRACKEN shared the news on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (7/30), writing, "TODAY is my last day programming radio stations. Well, actually, TOMORROW is, but I’m stickin' it to the man and calling in sick. That means less XANAX and MAALOX and more time at TYBEE. My dream of working at FOOD LION has been put on hold since I’m going to stay around and help out in other areas. 'Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.' Actually, I’m honored to be asked and it even comes with a title -- Program Director Emeritus. Seriously, quit laughing. I have the business cards to prove it."

BRAKE, meanwhile, does his first shift on the air TODAY (8/2) as KIX 96's new afternoon host. His show continues to be heard in middays for now at his former station, CUMULUS Country KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX.

« see more Net News