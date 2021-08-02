Young

BLOOMBERG RADIO, KEY NETWORKS, and SUPERADIO NETWORKS, LLC's daily feature “THE BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT” (NET NEWS 6/1) has debuted with a charter client list of 20 affiliates.

Among the stations airing the RENITA YOUNG-hosted feature in the 3-7p local time slot include MEDIACO Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK; JAM MEDIA GROUP Gospel WJBR-HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7)/WILMINGTON-PHILADELPHIA; BAYBRIDGE COMMUNICATIONS Gospel KDYA-A (GOSPEL 1190 THE LIGHT)/SAN FRANCISCO; PACE FOUNDATION noncommercial Gospel WNZN/LORAIN-CLEVELAND; NORTHSTAR BROADCASTING Hip Hop WRSV (CHOICE FM 92.1)/RALEIGH-DURHAM; THE POWER FOUNDATION Gospel WABB-A-W286DD (THE LIFE FM)/ANDERSON, SC; CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING SYSTEM Gospel WGRI-A-W276DD (INSPIRATION 1050)/CINCINNATI; JBD COMMUNICATIONS Gospel WCGL-A-W234CW (VICTORY AM 1360)/JACKSONVILLE; SANCTUARY CHURCH low power Gospel WWZR-LP/BRUNSWICK, GA; FRIENDSHIP CATHEDRAL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER R&B WBXB (THE B 100.1FM)/EDENTON-ELIZABETH CITY, NC; and FRANKLIN BROADCASTING CORP. Gospel WJZU-A-W256DH (PRAISE 99.1 FM AND 1250 AM)/FRANKLIN, VA.

BLOOMBERG Television and Radio Global Head AL MAYERS said, “Following the launch of the BLOOMBERG BLACK BUSINESS BEAT in JUNE, it brings us great pride to observe its rapid growth and success, expanding to over 20 affiliate stations, including in major markets."

