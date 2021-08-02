Casino Project Advances

URBAN ONE has taken another step towards making its proposed casino/resort in RICHMOND, VA a reality by committing to make a $26 million upfront payment to the city of RICHMOND if the project gets approved by voters.

In an SEC filing FRIDAY (7/30), URBAN ONE reported that subsidiary RVA ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS had entered into an agreement with the city for the development of the ONE CASIN + RESORT that provides for the upfront payment due if a referendum on the project passes, plus annual financial commitments upon opening, and agreements on the "look and feel" of the resort, operational standards, wages and benefits, hiring and contracting goals, infrastructure, area beautification, timing, and insurance. The upfront payment has been made into escrow by URBAN ONE and partner PACIFIC PENINSULA ENTERTAIMENT, and the project will be put up for a vote in a referendum on the NIVEMBER 2nd ballot.

Also in the filing was the disclosure that D. GEOFFREY ARMSTRONG had been reappointed to the company's Board of Directors.

