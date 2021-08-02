Lynch

Leaving the radio industry after 11 years with iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, morning co-host KELLY LYNCH has announced her departure from the station as of SEPTEMBER 3rd. LYNCH, who a press release says will be "embarking on a new career outside of the broadcast industry," has been hosting the morning show, first with CHUCK CUSTER and more recently with DOUG GOUDIE, since 2010 and previously spent 10 years anchoring news on crosstown NBC affiliate WNYT-TV (NEWSCHANNEL 13).

“I would like to thank WGY and iHEARTMEDIA for allowing me to be a part of the tremendously important work we have done over the last 11 years,” said LYNCH. "I have enjoyed having a front row seat to the biggest news stories of the last decade, and it has been an immense privilege to share these stories with our listeners. I have also had the honor of working alongside the most talented people in our industry and treasure the lasting friendships I have formed along the way.”

“KELLY has been entertaining and informing our listeners as part of WGY’s morning show for over a decade, and has contributed greatly to the advancement of businesses, charities and communities in ALBANY,” said iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY-POUGHKEEPSIE-SUSSEX Area Pres. KRISTEN DELANEY. “I know I speak for our listeners and our staff when I wish KELLY all the best as she embarks on new adventures.”

