Willoughb, Cox Promoted

KOBALT has promoted two executives in its NASHVILLE office. JESSE WILLOUGHBY is upped from GM to SVP/Business Development and STEPHANIE COX has been promoted to GM (replacing WILLOUGHBY).

COX, previously the company's SVP/Creative, will oversee and manage KOBALT’s NASHVILLE creative team and the office’s daily operations. WILLOUGHBY will be responsible for the strategic growth of KOBALT’s catalog via acquisitions, partnerships and high-value direct signings across all genres and markets.

“I am thrilled to continue my career with one of the most innovative and progressive publishers in the world,” said COX. “Getting to work with our amazing global creative staff and lead our NASHVILLE office is an amazing opportunity, and I am excited for the future.”

WILLOUGHBY said, “It’s been an honor to head the NASHVILLE office for the last five years. I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve during that time. I am looking forward to this new challenge and opportunity to further KOBALT's growth and impact on a global scale.”

