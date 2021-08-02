Gates (Photo: Deluge Records)

EAST MUSIC ROW, LLC., a joint venture between DELUGE RECORDS and parent publishing company DELUGE MUSIC, launched TODAY (8/2). The venture was specifically created to support Country artist JOHNNY GATES and the production, distribution and marketing of his music, as well as his touring, merchandise, sponsorships and more.

GATES signed with DELUGE MUSIC in 2020. Under the new deal, he will be managed by affiliate DELUGE MANAGEMENT's EMILY DRYBURGH and DAVID ROBKIN.

"JOHNNY is an amazing writer, vocalist and performer. His musical experience in NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK has been the foundation for his unique, cross-genre music,” said DELUGE Managing Member DAVID ROBKIN. “We are thrilled to launch EAST MUSIC ROW and continue to support JOHNNY’s career.”

His new single, "Over You," will be released on FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th with an EP to follow In SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News