Florida Georgia Line & Rice

Congratulations to DACK JANIELS/BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ CHASE RICE and BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their single, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

Additional kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

