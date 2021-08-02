Alice Cooper Court (Credit: Jenny Risher)

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT, MI Morning Personality BIG JIM O’BRIEN from BIG JIM’s House will join ALICE COOPER to unveil ALICE COOPER Court on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at Eloise Asylum (30712 Michigan Avenue) in WESTLAND, MI. The event will also feature a performance by ALICE COOPER cover band, THE NIGHTMARE.

On SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, ALICE COOPER will perform at the DTE ENERGY CENTER.

“ALICE COOPER Court” is the third rock star street name created by WCSX. Other DETROIT area tributes include “BOB SEGER Boulevard” and “GLENN FREY Drive."

“From GLENN FREY Drive to BOB SEGER Blvd, we’ve tried to celebrate great local musicians,” said BIG JIM. “But NEVER has an artist and location made more sense than ALICE COOPER Court at Eloise Asylum. We can’t wait to celebrate ALICE here in the Motor City!”

“ALICE COOPER’s stage show features guillotines, live snakes, and a straitjacket,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and Dir. DETROIT Programming, SCOTT JAMESON. “So, it only fits, we honor him with a landmark on the grounds of a century-old DETROIT area sanitarium. Some things write themselves.”

