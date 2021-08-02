"Stars and Strings" Coming To NYC

AUDACY’s live event series “Stars and Strings” returns this year, hosted by WNSH (NEW YORK’S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK. The lineup features DARIUS RUCKER, ZAC BROWN, CHRIS YOUNG, LEE BRICE, TENILLE ARTS and CAROLINE JONES. It will take place in NEW YORK CITY on THE ROOFTOP at PIER 17 at the SEAPORT on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th, and will benefit 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that runs the federally designated SEPTEMBER 11th National Day of Service.

“Like so many people, I’ll never forget where I was on that fateful day 20 years ago,” said RUCKER. “I’m glad there are organizations like 9/11 Day who continue to pay tribute to the people impacted, and I’m honored to be part of this special event as we celebrate a return to live music.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back our first live concert in over a year and a half, and to benefit 9/11 Day,” said AUDACY SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN. “‘Stars and Strings’ is one of our premiere events that has consistently sold out in years past, enabling meaningful contributions to our nonprofit partners. The show builds belonging with word-class artists and their fans, and in partnership with 9/11 Day, we are transforming the pain of that day into positive action and service for our communities.”

“The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is an extraordinarily important moment to all Americans to remember and pay tribute by joining together again in unity,” said 9/11 Day Pres./Co-Founder DAVID PAINE. “We are proud to be a partner with AUDACY to help support such a wonderful and patriotic event in tribute.”

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th at 9a (CT) via Ticketmaster.com or here.

