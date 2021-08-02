DePetro

BOUCHARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI host JOHN DEPETRO has a pair of 2021 Reader's Poll victories in RHODE ISLAND MONTHLY's "Best of RHODE ISLAND" competition to add to his laurels. DEPETRO, who won as Best Radio Talk Show Host in 2020, took the top honors for Best Local News Site/Blog for his DEPETRO.COM and for Best Social Media for his TWITTER account.

“Last year I was voted top radio talk show and this year I am pleased we, extended to win in other platforms like my website and social media,” said DEPETRO. “Being recognized with radio awards is very gratifying but I am very pleased how we have extended my brand into other platforms like FACEBOOK Live and TWITTER because you have to be where the news is."





