Share Of Ear Analysis

WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog this week is pointing to what it says are seven key insights from the second quarter 2021 edition of EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear audio study.

The seven points WESTWOOD ONE's BRITTANY FAISON highlights in her post TODAY (8/2) include that PANDORA and SPOTIFY ad-supported tiers are showing erosion in audience share over the past five years; SPOTIFY's paid subscription audience share has jumped from 0.9% to 3.7% in five years while its free service is "small and stagnant"; brands and agencies "significantly overestimate" the two streamers' audiences; podcast audience shares have tripled in the same five-year span (2.3% to 7.9%); AM/FM continues fo dominate ad-supported audio; Radio still pulls 90% of in-car listening; and streaming is now up to 15% of AM/FM station's listening among Adults 25-54, with streaming now earning a larger share than broadcast AM radio (10%).

Read the entire post here.

« see more Net News