Fine And Settlements

The FCC has proposed a fine against one licensee and has settled public file violations with two others.

The fine, $4,500, is being proposed against AUTAUGAVILLE RADIO, INC, for filing license renewal applications at Hip Hop WXKD-A/BRANTLEY, AL and W292HL/TROY, AL. The licensee missed its APRIL 1, 2021 deadline and instead filed the applications on JUNE 18, 2021 with no explanation offered.

Consent Decrees were reached with MAGIC AIR COMMUNICATIONS CO. (Country KDZN (Z96)/GLENDIVE, MT) and RED BEACON COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (Classic Rock KNEN (94 ROCK)/NORFOLK, NE) to resolve political file violations; the agreements require development and implementation of compliance plans but do not impose fines.

« see more Net News